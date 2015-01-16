Issues in the News
January 16, 2015 05:05 PM
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Barbara Slavin, Washington Correspondent for Al-Monitor.com, and Christophe Vogt, Editor-in-Chief for North America at Agence France Press discuss a backlash within Muslim communities after five million copies of âCharlie Hebdoâ have been printed, freedom of the press versus security, and the absence of the high level US official at the rally in Paris.