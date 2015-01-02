Issues in the News
January 2, 2015
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of the Weekly Standard, Tim Mak, Senior Congressional Correspondent for the Daily Beast, and David Rennie, Washington Bureau Chief and Lexington Columnist for the Economist discuss the AirAsia disaster, the significance of Putinâs sentencing of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and his brother Oleg, the reason for and implications of the drop in global oil prices, President Obamaâs challenges in the face of an all-Republican Congress.