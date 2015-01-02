Issues in the News

Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of the Weekly Standard, Tim Mak, Senior Congressional Correspondent for the Daily Beast, and David Rennie, Washington Bureau Chief and Lexington Columnist for the Economist discuss the AirAsia disaster, the significance of Putinâs sentencing of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and his brother Oleg, the reason for and implications of the drop in global oil prices, President Obamaâs challenges in the face of an all-Republican Congress.