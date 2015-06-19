Issues in the News
June 19, 2015 06:05 PM
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to National Journal, and Tim Mak, Senior Congressional Correspondent for The Daily Beast discuss the mass shooting at a historic African-American church in Charleston, S.C., Popeâs encyclical on the global warming, Russiaâs increase in its nuclear arsenal, and the collapse of Palestinian unity government.