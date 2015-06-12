Issues in the News

June 12, 2015
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Hilary Krieger, Enterprise Editor for CNN Politics, and David Rennie, Washington Bureau Chief and Lexington Columnist for The Economist discuss President Obamaâs decision to send more US troops to Iraq, the allegations that Israel is behind bugging talks on Iranâs nuclear program, and the debate over the Trans-Pacific Partnership in US Congress.

