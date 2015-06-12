Issues in the News
June 12, 2015 06:05 PM
Moderator Fred Barnes, Executive Editor of The Weekly Standard, Hilary Krieger, Enterprise Editor for CNN Politics, and David Rennie, Washington Bureau Chief and Lexington Columnist for The Economist discuss President Obamaâs decision to send more US troops to Iraq, the allegations that Israel is behind bugging talks on Iranâs nuclear program, and the debate over the Trans-Pacific Partnership in US Congress.