Issues in the News

November 01, 2020 10:05 AM
Listen
This program will begin at 10:05 AM
This program has ended.
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 06:05 PM
Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In as New Supreme Court Justice
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier.
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 06:05 PM
COVID-19 Pandemic Top Election Issue
Voters wait in line to enter a polling place and cast their ballots on the first day of North Carolina voting.
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 06:05 PM
President Trump and Joe Biden Campaign in Battleground
FILE - A combination of photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020.
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 06:05 PM
President Trump, Others in White House Fight COVID-19
President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after receiving…
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 06:05 PM
President Donald Trump and Challenger Joe Biden Go Face
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.