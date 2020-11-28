Issues in the News

November 28, 2020 09:05 AM
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 05:05 PM
Joe Biden Begins Official Presidential Transition
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020.
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 05:05 PM
Coronavirus Rages on Throughout the World
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk in Ankara on November 13, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus…
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 05:05 PM
Trump Challenges Election Results
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta, Georgia.
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 05:05 PM
President Trump & Joe Biden Confident of Electoral Win
FILE PHOTO: A combination picture shows U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking…
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 06:05 PM
Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In as New Supreme Court Justice
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier.