Issues in the News

December 05, 2020 12:05 AM
Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 05:05 PM
Britain OK's COVID-19 Vaccine - Virus Surges Globally
Britain's PM Johnson sees coronavirus vaccine manufacturing process in Wrexham
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 05:05 PM
Joe Biden Begins Official Presidential Transition
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020.
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 05:05 PM
Coronavirus Rages on Throughout the World
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk in Ankara on November 13, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus…
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 05:05 PM
Trump Challenges Election Results
Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta, Georgia.
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 05:05 PM
President Trump & Joe Biden Confident of Electoral Win
FILE PHOTO: A combination picture shows U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking…