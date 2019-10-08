It's Not Easy for Player in Sudan's New Women's Soccer League
21-year-old Marilyn Zakarya is one of the players in the new Sudanese women's football (soccer) league that launched last week (Sept 30). Zakarya came from South Sudan to follow her dream in Khartoum. But she is worried about whether Sudan's conservative society will accept women's football after decades of restrictions. Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum.