J. Peter Pham, US Special Envoy, Great Lakes Region of Africa
December 7, 2018 05:30 PM
J. Peter Pham, the newly appointed U.S. Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa, talks with host Carol Castiel and Edward Rwema, senior editor in VOAâ€™s Central Africa Service, about his responsibilities as special envoy and the challenges facing the Great Lakes region with a focus on the upcoming elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.