Japan's Abe Faces Challenge in Drafting 'Remorse' Statement Ahead of War Anniversary

January 11, 2015 03:14 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced that his government will express remorse for the country's actions in World War Two as part of a statement to be released later this year, marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's defeat in that conflict. Tessa Morris-Suzuki is a professor of Japanese history at the Australian National University. Michael Lipin asked her what is known about the Japanese experts who will draft the war anniversary statement.

