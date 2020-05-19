Jewish Settler Convicted in Arson Death of 3 Palestinians

Both Israelis and Palestinians were shocked when a Jewish settler threw a Molotov cocktail into a home in a Palestinian village in the West Bank, killing an 18-month-old toddler and his parents. Five years later, the attacker, Amiram Ben Uliel, was convicted in an Israeli court on three counts of murder. It is rare that Israeli citizens are convicted for attacks on Palestinians, as Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

Camera: Ricki Rosen Produced by: Mary Cieslak