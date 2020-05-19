Middle East

Jewish Settler Convicted in Arson Death of 3 Palestinians

May 19, 2020 07:48 PM
Both Israelis and Palestinians were shocked when a Jewish settler threw a Molotov cocktail into a home in a Palestinian village in the West Bank, killing an 18-month-old toddler and his parents. Five years later, the attacker, Amiram Ben Uliel, was convicted in an Israeli court on three counts of murder. It is rare that Israeli citizens are convicted for attacks on Palestinians, as Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. 

Camera: Ricki Rosen  Produced by: Mary Cieslak 

Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein
