Jews Terror Q&A Harris Yackee

February 19, 2015 06:35 AM
Two recent terrorist attacks have followed a similar pattern. 1st, in France, deadly attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and on a kosher grocery. Then in Denmark, bloody attacks on a free-speech seminar and later a synagogue. The second is not officially being called a âcopycatâ assault, but has heightened concern among the Jewish community. David Harris, Executive director of the American Jewish Committee in New York, spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee.

