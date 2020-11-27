Joe Biden Begins Official Presidential Transition
November 27, 2020 05:05 PM
Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv, Columnist for Newsday along with panelists, Emily Tamkin, U.S. Editor for the New Statesman and Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times, discuss the latest top stories of the week including Joe Biden begins his official presidential transition.