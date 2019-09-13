John Bolton Out as National Security Advisor

September 13, 2019 06:05 PM
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the latest top stories that include U.S. President Trump considers his new national security adviser…Americans paused to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks… Join moderator Paul Brandus, White House Correspondent for USA Today and West Wing Reports… Tom DeFrank- Contributing Editor to the National Journal…and Boer Deng, Correspondent for The Times of London as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.

