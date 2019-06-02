Kagwe Mungai releases debut album - Music Time in Africa

Inside today's episode you'll hear wonderful old and new tunes from 10 different countries including the official 2019 Africa World Cup Theme Song "Feel the Magic in the Air" and "Imam" by Gambia's hottest duo. Song of the week with Kwame is "Oh My Love" by Zambian sister duo Davaos! And enjoy an exclusive interview with Kagwe Mungai from Kenya (presented by Bill Odidi) who has just released his debut album Spectrum. Don't miss it!