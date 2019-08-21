Kashmir Tourism Suffers After India Revokes Region's Autonomy
August 21, 2019 06:03 AM
Tourism Suffers in Kashmir After Region's Autonomy Revoked by India video player.
India has slightly eased its communications blockade in Kashmir but conditions in the contested region are still not normal some two weeks after the Indian government announced it was revoking Kashmir's autonomy. While some landlines have been reconnected, mobile and Internet access are reportedly still cut-off, a situation that has hurt local businesses, including the tourism industry. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.