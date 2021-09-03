Kayak, Paddleboard Race Aims to Save Chesapeake Bay
A race is under way in the Chesapeake Bay, whose watershed includes the states of Maryland and Virginia. More than 100 competitors on kayaks and paddle boards are racing each other to cover 320 kilometers (200 miles) in eight days. But it’s not just about winning the race. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
