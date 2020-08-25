Kenya Sees Spike in Sexual Abuse Against Girls During Pandemic
August 25, 2020 11:29 AM
Kenyan authorities and aid agencies say rape and sexual abuse cases against girls have increased since the start of coronavirus restrictions, and they say in most cases relatives are the offenders. As Mohammed Yusuf reports, some shelters in Nairobi are overwhelmed by girls who need a safe place from people meant to care of them.
Videographer: Mohammed Yusuf
Video editor: Rob Raffaele