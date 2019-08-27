Africa

Kenyan Vets Turn to IVF to Save White Rhino From Extinction

August 27, 2019 09:31 AM
A team of veterinarians in Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy is trying to save the Northern White Rhino from extinction by using in vitro fertilization, or IVF.  The last two known Northern White Rhinos on Earth are living at the conservancy, but since they are both females they cannot procreate.  Vets have succeeded in extracting ova from both females and hope to fertilize them using Northern White Rhino sperm collected earlier to produce viable embryos. Ruud Elmendorp reports from Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

