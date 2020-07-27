COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenyans Urged to Treat Pandemic Stress

July 27, 2020 12:15 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 61 MB
Original | 74 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

 Kenya’s Ministry of Health says the number of mental health cases have jumped dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the country's mental health taskforce, 25% of coronavirus outpatients and 40% of in-hospital patients suffer from mental health issues such as depression. But more Kenyans are seeking help and speaking up about it. Mohammed Yusuf reports.

Camera: Mohammed Yusuf   
Producer:  Rod James 

Mohammed Yusuf
By
Mohammed Yusuf
Latest Episodes