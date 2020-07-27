Kenyans Urged to Treat Pandemic Stress
July 27, 2020 12:15 PM
Kenya’s Ministry of Health says the number of mental health cases have jumped dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the country's mental health taskforce, 25% of coronavirus outpatients and 40% of in-hospital patients suffer from mental health issues such as depression. But more Kenyans are seeking help and speaking up about it. Mohammed Yusuf reports.
Camera: Mohammed Yusuf
Producer: Rod James