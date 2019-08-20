Kenya’s First Albino Football Team Scores a Win

Growing up with albinism 24-year-old Allan Herbert, a Kenyan journalism graduate knew he was different. While he did not face the stigma and discrimination that other albinos in his country suffer, he did have to take precautions. Despite this, he formed a football team made up of albino players as a way for people with his condition fight for their space in Kenya. And his team won its debut match on Saturday, as Sarah Kimani reports from Nairobi.

