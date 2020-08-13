Kenya’s Souvenir Beadmakers Struggle as Tourism Opens for Annual Wildlife Migration

The annual Great Migration of wildlife across Tanzania and Kenya usually attracts thousands of tourists on safari, bringing income to trades that depend on them — such as souvenir makers. But, as the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped tourism numbers, Kenya's craftsmen and women are suffering. In Narok, Kenya, women who specialize in beadwork for tourists have seen their incomes drop to a fraction of what they were last year, as Lenny Ruvaga reports from Narok.

Camera: Amos Wangwa

Producer: Barry Unger