Kenya’s Souvenir Beadmakers Struggle as Tourism Opens for Annual Wildlife Migration
August 13, 2020 10:42 AM
The annual Great Migration of wildlife across Tanzania and Kenya usually attracts thousands of tourists on safari, bringing income to trades that depend on them — such as souvenir makers. But, as the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped tourism numbers, Kenya's craftsmen and women are suffering. In Narok, Kenya, women who specialize in beadwork for tourists have seen their incomes drop to a fraction of what they were last year, as Lenny Ruvaga reports from Narok.
Camera: Amos Wangwa
Producer: Barry Unger