Kerry to Assess Coalition Efforts to Fight Islamic State

December 1, 2014 10:45 PM
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is traveling in Europe this week for talks with NATO foreign ministers and other officials on issues including terrorism, climate change and events in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Kerry will chair a ministerial-level meeting of the Counter-ISIL Coalition, a group that has been working to defeat Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria. VOA State Department correspondent Pam Dockins has more

