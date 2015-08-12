Kerry Clinton E-Mail Q&A Yackee Bernard
August 12, 2015 09:11 AM
Listen
Kerry Clinton E-Mail Q&A Yackee Bernard 1812726
Kerry Clinton E-Mail Q&A Yackee Bernard 1812726 audio player.
US Secretary of State Kerry caused a stir Tuesday when he said in a TV interview that it was âvery likelyâ that some of his emails while in office had been read by Chinese and Russian operatives. The admission comes on the heels of another email controversy: namely Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clintonâs handling of her emails while she served as Secretary of State. International Editionâs cyber-correspondent Doug Bernard speaks with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about both issues.