Kerry Clinton E-Mail Q&A Yackee Bernard

US Secretary of State Kerry caused a stir when he said in a TV interview that it was âvery likelyâ that some of his emails while in office had been read by Chinese and Russian operatives. The admission comes on the heels of another email controversy: namely Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clintonâs handling of her emails while she served as Secretary of State. International Editionâs cyber-correspondent Doug Bernard speaks with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee about both issues.