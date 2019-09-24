Kidnappings Raise Fears Among Nigerians
A recent wave of abductions in Nigeria is raising fear across the country. Unlike kidnappings involving oil militants in the south or Boko Haram in the north, which often take on political dimensions, this crime wave spans through every region, and is driven largely by economic hardship, experts say. The government is trying to address the problem by setting up an kidnapping response team. Timothy Obiezu has this report from Abuja