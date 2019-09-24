Africa

Kidnappings Raise Fears Among Nigerians

September 24, 2019 09:14 AM
Kidnappings Raise Fears Among Nigerians video player.
Embed
Link

A recent wave of abductions in Nigeria is raising fear across the country.  Unlike kidnappings involving oil militants in the south or Boko Haram in the north, which often take on political dimensions, this crime wave spans through every region, and is driven largely by economic hardship, experts say.  The government is trying to address the problem by setting up an kidnapping response team. Timothy Obiezu has this report from Abuja

Latest Episodes
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 10:26
Little Interest in Elections in Former Taliban Capital Kandahar
Little Interest in Elections in Former Taliban Capital Kandahar
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 05:54
Washington Dulles Airport Charity Plane Pull Draws Thousands
Washington Dulles Airport Charity Plane Pull Draws Thousands
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 05:52
Plastic Pollution Continues in Lake Malawi Despite Ban
Plastic Pollution Continues in Lake Malawi Despite Ban
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 05:50
Malawi Repatriates Citizens Targeted in South Africa
Malawi Repatriates Citizens Targeted in South Africa
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 05:47
Amnesty: Qatar Migrant Workers Suffering Unpaid Wages, Dire Conditions
Amnesty: Qatar Migrant Workers Suffering Unpaid Wages, Dire Conditions