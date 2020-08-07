Kids Fitness - Healthy Living
On Healthy Living this week, we look into how children are staying in shape during the Coronavirus pandemic. We travel to Senegal where clubs have reopened but social distancing among children can be a challenge and we hear from a martial arts instructor in the U.S. on the importance of a healthy lifestyle from a young age. These stories and more on the show this week.