Kurdish-led Authorities Release Families of IS Fighters From Syrian Camp
November 05, 2020 04:57 PM
Amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus, the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria has released more than 100 Syrian family members of Islamic State fighters held at an overpopulated camp in northeast Syria. VOA’s Zana Omar has this report from al-Hol, Syria, narrated by Namo Abdulla.