Kushner: Trump Has Not Decided Whether to Recognize Jerusalem As Israel's Capital

December 4, 2017 12:44 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and whether to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as promised during his campaign. The president's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner said Sunday that the president is still considering various facts. Trump has until Monday to make a decision. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.

Trump: US 'Hitting the Enemy' in Afghanistan Harder After Canceled Talks
US Farmers Put Off Equipment Purchases Amid Trade War
In Rwanda, Some Wildlife Poachers Become Conservationists
Adventure-Loving Dogs Learn to Surf in California
Arab Parties Want More Influence in Israeli Government
