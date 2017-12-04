Kushner: Trump Has Not Decided Whether to Recognize Jerusalem As Israel's Capital
December 4, 2017 12:44 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and whether to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as promised during his campaign. The president's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner said Sunday that the president is still considering various facts. Trump has until Monday to make a decision. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.