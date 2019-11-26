Lack of Funding Risks Safe Abortions

This week on Healthy Living, we discuss access to safe abortions in Africa and the impact of new U.S. restrictions on funding for abortions. Wakikona Rose, Senior Program Officer with the Center for Health, Human Rights, and Development joins the show from Kampala for more on this topic. Also, some tips on quitting smoking, how doctors in the DRC are taking steps to address sleeping sickness, and how researchers may have discovered a way to address antibiotic resistance. These topics and more on this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E7

