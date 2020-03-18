Lack of Information Raises Concerns Among the Rohingyas

Cox’s Bazar is home to the largest Rohingya refugee camp of nearly a million. But with no internet access and a lack of basic information about coronavirus, many residents do not have a full picture of the threat. Local authorities are trying to address the issue by helping to educate the Rohingyas about how they can protect themselves from infection. VOA’s Muazzem Shakil Hossain has more in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.