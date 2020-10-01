Land Artist Paints Giant ‘Human Chain’ in Italy

French land artist Saype created giant, spray-painted “human chain” on a lawn in Turin, Italy.

With this installation, Saype continued his “Beyond Walls” project, creating images of interlocked hands across the world.

The first installment was presented in Paris, followed by paintings in Andorra, Geneva, Berlin, Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast.

The artist hopes his paintings will encourage unity as society seems to grow more divided. (REUTERS)