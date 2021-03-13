LATAM-US: Biden Reset?

March 13, 2021 07:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired March 12, 2021 06:05 PM

Embed
Listen
LATAM-US: Biden Reset?
This program will begin at 7:05 AM
This program has ended.

On this Latin American edition of Encounter, host Carol Castiel talks with Eric Farnsworth, Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, and Miriam Kornblith, Director of Latin America and the Caribbean at the National Endowment for Democracy, about the devastating economic, social and health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the region and the opportunities for a “reset” in US-Latin America relations under the Biden administration as China and Russia compete for geopolitical influence in the Western hemisphere.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 06:05 PM
LATAM-US: Biden Reset?
People raise their hands during the swear-in ceremony of Venezuela's National Assembly new term, in Caracas, Venezuela, January…
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Strikes Iran-Backed Militias
FILE - A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken Sept. 23, 2014. These aircraft were part of a large coalition strike package that was the firs
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Administration US - Afghan Policy
Birds flyover the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. In a report released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Special…
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:05 PM
US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout
In this image from video, senators vote during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2021.
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 06:05 PM
East Africa Turmoil
FILE - Members of the militant group al Shabab listen to a Somalia government soldier after their surrender to the authorities in Mogadishu, Sept. 24, 2012.