LATAM-US: Biden Reset?

On this Latin American edition of Encounter, host Carol Castiel talks with Eric Farnsworth, Vice President of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, and Miriam Kornblith, Director of Latin America and the Caribbean at the National Endowment for Democracy, about the devastating economic, social and health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the region and the opportunities for a “reset” in US-Latin America relations under the Biden administration as China and Russia compete for geopolitical influence in the Western hemisphere.