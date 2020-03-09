Coronavirus Outbreak

Latin American Ramps Up Preps for COVID-19

March 09, 2020 09:32 PM
Argentina has recorded Latin America's first COVID-19-related death — a 64-year-old man who had a range of underlying conditions and was diagnosed with the virus after a trip to Europe. Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica have also reported confirmed cases, and are closely monitoring travelers and reinforcing preventive and testing measures. VOA's Cristina Smit reports.

Cristina Caicedo Smit
