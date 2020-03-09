Latin American Ramps Up Preps for COVID-19
Argentina has recorded Latin America's first COVID-19-related death — a 64-year-old man who had a range of underlying conditions and was diagnosed with the virus after a trip to Europe. Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica have also reported confirmed cases, and are closely monitoring travelers and reinforcing preventive and testing measures. VOA's Cristina Smit reports.