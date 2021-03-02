Log On

Learning a Dog’s Many Moods... With a Smart Collar

March 02, 2021 10:03 AM
From a smart dog collar that can tell you your pet’s emotional state to toys that automatically move, the pet tech industry is growing, especially during the pandemic when many people staying at home have been adopting dogs and cats.  VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has more on the latest tech devices for pets.

Camera:  Elizabeth Lee, Sam Verma   
Producer: Elizabeth Lee

