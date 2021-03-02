Learning a Dog’s Many Moods... With a Smart Collar
March 02, 2021 10:03 AM
From a smart dog collar that can tell you your pet’s emotional state to toys that automatically move, the pet tech industry is growing, especially during the pandemic when many people staying at home have been adopting dogs and cats. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has more on the latest tech devices for pets.
Camera: Elizabeth Lee, Sam Verma
Producer: Elizabeth Lee