Leaving Afghanistan "entails risk" says NATO Secretary-General

June 08, 2021 02:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired June 07, 2021 11:30 PM

Embed
Listen
Leaving Afghanistan "entails risk" says NATO Secretary-General
This program will begin at 2:30 AM
This program has ended.

There is no guarantee that Afghanistan’s government and security forces will succeed, or even survive, once the last U.S. and coalition troops leave the country, according to a blunt assessment from NATO’s top official. “We have to face the reality there is, of course, a lot of uncertainty,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a virtual audience Monday before meetings at the Pentagon and the White House.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 11:30 PM
Leaving Afghanistan "entails risk"
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon, outside Washington, June 7, 2021.
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 01:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Sun, 06/06/2021 - 11:30 PM
Anger in Ethiopia's Tigray region
A boy, accompanied by his father, recovers from an amputation in the Ayder Referral Hospital on June 4, 2021, in Mekelle, Ethiopia. He lost his lower leg after being hit by artillery fire. (VOA/Yan Boechat) 
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 01:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 11:30 PM
UN Report Warns of Impending Taliban Power Play
FILE - Afghan security forces take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Laghman province.