Leaving Afghanistan "entails risk" says NATO Secretary-General
June 08, 2021 02:30 AM
There is no guarantee that Afghanistan’s government and security forces will succeed, or even survive, once the last U.S. and coalition troops leave the country, according to a blunt assessment from NATO’s top official. “We have to face the reality there is, of course, a lot of uncertainty,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a virtual audience Monday before meetings at the Pentagon and the White House.