The Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rusesabagina in Rwanda & more - Shaka: Extra Time

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg looked at the world through principles," says Shaka discussing with Paul Ndiho the legacy of the associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States who died recently at the age of 87. She served from 1993 until her death in 2020. Ginsburg spent much of her career advocating for gender equality and women's rights. Paul and Shaka also discuss Paul Rusesabagina's return to Rwanda and arrest on terror related offenses.