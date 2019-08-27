Lessons from Sudan, The Will of the People, Western Journalists and Africa - Shaka: Extra Time
August 27, 2019 12:30 PM
In this episode Shaka answers audience questions about the lessons learned from the latest political developments in Sudan, the connections between democracy and the will of the people, and the prejudices that often Western journalists have when covering Africa. Paul Ndiho brings your questions to Shaka every Tuesday on the Straight Talk Africa Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/VOAStraightTalkAfrica/