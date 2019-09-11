The Life and Legacy of Robert Mugabe & The New African President-Elect of the UNGA - Straight Talk Africa [simulcast]

In this episode of Straight Talk Africa, host Shaka Ssali, discusses the life and legacy of former longtime Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who died last week at age 95. He is joined by Blessing Zulu, VOA Reporter, Dr. Frenk Guni, U.S. ZANU-PF representative and Brunette Beatrice Kumalo, a Zimbabwean Lecturer and Media Consultant. In the second part of the show, Shaka, is joined by Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the new President-Elect of the United Nations General Assembly, who is from Nigeria. Ambassador Muhammad-Bande discusses his priorities for the future as he prepares to head the 74th session of the UNGA.