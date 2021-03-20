Lions Play in the Snow at Denver Zoo Following Powerful Late-Winter Blizzards

Lions at Denver Zoo in Colorado were seen playing in deep snow, just days after the region was hit by powerful late-winter blizzards.

In a video posted on social media by the zoo, the four lions are playing around their enclosure on a sunny day, chasing each other and climbing on rocks.

The footage, filmed Monday, March 15, also shows two hyenas carefully checking the snowfall around their enclosure.

Tens of thousands of people were without power and flights were grounded in the U.S. state of Colorado on Monday, after the heavy storm hit the area over the weekend.

