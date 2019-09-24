Little Interest in Elections in Former Taliban Capital Kandahar
September 24, 2019 10:26 AM
As Afghanistan's presidential election on September 28th approaches, one of the largest cities in the country, a one-time capital of the Taliban regime, shows little interest in the contest - the fourth since 2004. As VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports from Kandahar, apathy and a lack of faith in the process are among the reasons for the disinterest.