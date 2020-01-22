This week on Healthy Living, a look at albinism, a rare genetic condition that causes loss of pigment. We hear from Mike McGowan, the Executive Director of NOAH, the National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation, for more. We also speak to Malian singer Salif Keita who shares his thoughts on living with albinism. In Nigeria, how one person with albinism is breaking the norm in the country's movie industry. Finally, there’s a groundbreaking new device helping blind patients visually navigate around. These topics and more on this edition of Healthy Living. S1, E25