Living with Diabetes
November 13, 2020 11:08 PM
This week on Healthy Living, a look at diabetes. Doctor Prebo Barango, Medical Officer of Noncommunicable Diseases for Eastern and Southern Africa with the WHO tells us more. We also hear from diabetes patients who share their challenges with the disease. Also, a new invention in South Africa – a shirt with a built-in mask for COVID-19. These stories and more on this week’s show. S1, Ep72