Living with Diabetes

November 13, 2020 11:08 PM
This week on Healthy Living, a look at diabetes. Doctor Prebo Barango, Medical Officer of Noncommunicable Diseases for Eastern and Southern Africa with the WHO tells us more. We also hear from diabetes patients who share their challenges with the disease. Also, a new invention in South Africa – a shirt with a built-in mask for COVID-19. These stories and more on this week’s show. S1, Ep72

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou

Linord Moudou is the Health Correspondent for VOA’s daily TV show Africa54. She started her career at VOA as producer & host of Healthy Living, a weekly program covering African health issues. She has interviewed leading scientists and doctors, heads of states and governments, leaders and decision-makers, as well as patients.

Every Tuesday Linord engages her audience in a lively discussion with medical doctors, experts and various guests.


A native from Cote d’Ivoire, Linord is fluent in French, English and conversational in Spanish and Creole

 

