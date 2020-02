Grab the edge of your seat and watch Sylvan Christensen walk across a line that’s tied between two cliffs, an extreme sport called highlining. He says the sport helps him push past his fears and saved him from a tragic life path.

Reporter/Camera: Arturo Martinez, Drone Footage: Sylvan Christensen, Mercadi Carlson, Banjo Singer: Amelia Fatsi, Guitar Song: Patrick Thomas McDurry