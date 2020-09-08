A Look Inside the World’s Largest Camel Hospital
September 08, 2020 03:07 PM
Officials in Saudi Arabia are celebrating the opening of the world’s largest hospital for camels. It took tens of millions of dollars to build the facility that provides health care from basic treatment to radiology. And as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, the new facility saves some camel owners days of travel