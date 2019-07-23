USA

Los Angeles Tests Special Coating to Cool Roads

The hot summer months often mean very hot asphalt roads. The dark asphalt absorbs more light and emits more heat.  But now the city of Los Angeles is trying to find a way to cool off these asphalt roads, and is testing so-called cool pavement.  Officials say a special coating helps lower the surface temperature by 10 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Angelina Bagdasaryan has this report narrated by Anna Rice.

