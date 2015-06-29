Love Locks Q&A Yackee James

Love Locks, romantic tokens, are being secured on bridges in some parts of the world. The pad locks, sometimes engraved with affectionate terms, proclaim a couple's unending love...but they also can way down on the railings and threaten damage. Michael Saint James is a photo-journalist and author of the book Bridges of Paris...and in that city of love...the Love Locks are causing some problems. He spoke with V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee.