COVID-19 Pandemic

Low-Cost Ventilator Aims to Boost COVID-19 Fight in Developing Economies

April 30, 2020 01:57 PM
The global demand for medical ventilators has soared as COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, spreads across the world. A team of front-line doctors and engineers from Imperial College London has come up with what they say is a low cost, high performance emergency ventilator that could be quickly rolled out across developing countries with poor health systems. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
