Madagascar's Controversial Coronavirus Herbal Remedy

This week on Healthy Living, as the search for a Coronavirus treatment continues, Madagascar introduces a herbal remedy called COVID-Organics. We hear from Professor Moussa Seydi, head of the infectious Diseases Department at the Fann University Hospital in Dakar, on treatments for the disease. And, a look at how contraceptive methods have changed since the first birth control pill was approved by the FDA 60 years ago. These stories and more on Healthy Living. S1, Ep46