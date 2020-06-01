Madagascar's Controversial Coronavirus Herbal Remedy

June 01, 2020 12:02 PM
360p | 49 MB
480p | 69 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

This week on Healthy Living, as the search for a Coronavirus treatment continues, Madagascar introduces a herbal remedy called COVID-Organics. We hear from Professor Moussa Seydi, head of the infectious Diseases Department at the Fann University Hospital in Dakar, on treatments for the disease. And, a look at how contraceptive methods have changed since the first birth control pill was approved by the FDA 60 years ago. These stories and more on Healthy Living. S1, Ep46

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
Latest Episodes
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 10:13
Africa's Coronavirus Food Crisis
Healthy Living, Food Shortage, S1, Ep47
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 15:20
Measles and Lassa Fever
Healthy Living, Common Diseases, S1 Ep45
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 14:33
How Healthcare Workers Fight the Coronavirus
Healthy Living, COVID Vaccines, S1, E44
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 15:49
Pregnancy and the Coronavirus
Healthy Living, Coronavirus and Pregnancy, S1, Ep43
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 10:19
Coronavirus: Who's Most at Risk?
Healthy Living, Vulnerable Populations, S1, Ep42